Eau Claire Fireworks Committee discusses July Fourth celebrations

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fireworks Committee is working to figure out the future of Fourth of July celebrations in the city.

Benny Anderson, Fireworks Committee Chair, said a community survey shows that 75 percent of people think a fireworks show is a must-have event. 66 percent want to see more events surrounding the holiday. 50 percent support an even bigger fireworks display compared to previous years. 15 percent claimed they didn’t want any celebration.

“The biggest feedback that we’ve had is--year one was a unique circumstance, right? You’re changing a large location and then you run into weather and the delays, you know, so there were still a lot of people down there. But we don’t know the true impact of what that would look like. And that was one of the discussions as well as is, you know, if there were to be a delay again this year, is there a cutoff time?” explained Anderson.

The committee will be meeting next week with city leaders to discuss the community’s input.

