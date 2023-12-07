Former Rep. Ron Kind appointed Honorary Officer of the British Empire at Investiture Ceremony

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) - Former U.S. Representative Ron Kind (WI-03) was appointed as an Honorary Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE). This honor is in recognition of Kind’s achievements and work to strengthen the U.S.-U.K. relationship.

While in Congress, Kind served as co-chair of the bipartisan U.S.-U.K. Caucus and the British American Parliamentary Group. These caucuses are aimed at promoting closer relations and understanding between members of the United States Congress and members of both Houses of Parliament of the United Kingdom.

“The United States and the United Kingdom share what Churchill referred to as a special relationship,” said Kind. “We have a deep bond based on not only our common history, language, and values, but also the common challenges that our countries face together.”

“Any special relationship requires relationship building. As the co-chair of the bipartisan U.S.-U.K. Caucus and the British American Parliamentary Group, it was an honor to do just that,” continued Kind. “My hope and my dream is that 1,000 years from now our ancestors may look back upon this time and also claim that because of this bond between our countries, this too was one of our finest hours.”

The OBE is one of the five classes of appointment to the Order of the British Empire. The honor was instituted by King George V during World War I as a way to reward individuals in non-combative military roles. The honor was later expanded to reward the contributions of civilians and members of the armed services for charitable work and public service, as well as contributions to the arts and sciences.

The five classes of the Order of the British Empire are:

Knight and Dame Grand Cross

Damehood/Knighthood

Commander

Officer

Member

