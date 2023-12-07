Hwy 53 North lanes reopened after crash in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Both lanes of Highway 53 North, near the exit ramp on River Prairie Drive in Altoona, are back open after a crash.

It happened around 12:45 Thursday afternoon. The left lane of 53 North was blocked off for almost an hour. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area. Our photographer at the scene said it appears the crash involved three vehicles.

There’s no word yet on a cause of the crash or if there are any injuries.

We will bring more updates as we get them.

