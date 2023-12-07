Hwy 53 North lanes reopened after crash in Altoona

53 crash
53 crash(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Both lanes of Highway 53 North, near the exit ramp on River Prairie Drive in Altoona, are back open after a crash.

It happened around 12:45 Thursday afternoon. The left lane of 53 North was blocked off for almost an hour. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area. Our photographer at the scene said it appears the crash involved three vehicles.

There’s no word yet on a cause of the crash or if there are any injuries.

We will bring more updates as we get them.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown, Hoover, Erickson, and Van Cannon.
Several people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Generic police lights
Evers signs emergency contact bill into law
Ambulance
Man dead following loader incident at Taylor County sawmill
Bryant Smith
La Crosse police investigate death, suspect in custody
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway

Latest News

Proposed rail services
Wisconsin receives $2.5 million to expand rail service
13 First Alert Forecast @ Noon (12/07/23)
13 First Alert Forecast @ Noon (12/07/23)
18 homes and businesses will be participating in the 2023 Parade of Lights.
Parade of Lights brings holiday fun to Menomonie
Menomonie Parade of Lights 645AM