Ice Age Trail receives National Park Service unit status

Ice Age Trail Lodi Marsh segment trailhead
Ice Age Trail Lodi Marsh segment trailhead(Erin Sullivan)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail will now be recognized as a unit of the National Park System, officials announced on Thursday.

The Ice Age Trail and North Country Scenic Trail were both given the status change, which provide them with improved management resources and access to federal funds. They will also be included on official National Park Service maps.

Executive Director and CEO of the Ice Age Trail Alliance Luke Kloberdanz described it as a momentous moment.

“Unit status gives the Trail, and its volunteers, the recognition it duly deserves,” Kloberdanz stated. “Make no mistake: the Ice Age Trail is world-class and the number of hours Alliance volunteers devote to it consistently rank among the top in all the National Park Service.”

The Ice Age Trail stretches nearly 1,200 miles in Wisconsin, consisting of rolling hills, lakes, ridges and river valleys. Around 2.3 million people were estimated to have visited the trail annually, according to a 2019 study, and that number is expected to have increased.

According to the Ice Age Trail Alliance, more than 100,000 hours were dedicated to trail-related volunteer activities in fiscal year 2023. This includes trail outreach, maintenance and building.

The North Country Scenic Trail is expected to be a 4,600-mile-long path when completed and cross through counties in northern Wisconsin.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown, Hoover, Erickson, and Van Cannon.
Several people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Generic police lights
Evers signs emergency contact bill into law
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
Ambulance
Man dead following loader incident at Taylor County sawmill
Bryant Smith
La Crosse police investigate death, suspect in custody

Latest News

Joshua Stromme is charged with setting several fires around Eau Claire.
Man charged with setting several fires around Eau Claire
Attached is a photo of Kind and his wife Tawni as he is being presented with the award from...
Former Rep. Ron Kind appointed Honorary Officer of the British Empire at Investiture Ceremony
As it gets colder, resources for those experiencing homelessness are becoming more important....
Daytime shelter for those experiencing homelessness announces temporary relocation
DHS: Applesauce containing harmful levels of lead found in Wis.
Recalled applesauce pouches may be linked to WI lead poisoning cases