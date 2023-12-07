La Crosse Historical Society holds holiday tours at Hixon House

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over 160 years after it was built, the La Crosse County Historical Society is offering tours of the Hixon House, themed to a Hixon family holiday party that was held in 1881. This year there will be staff playing the roles of the Hixon family.

“We have never done anything quite as extensive in terms of first person interpretation here at the house, meaning we’ve never had all of our guides playing a specific historic role, but they are doing that this weekend and they did it last weekend,” says Hixon House site manager, Margaret Lichter.

The historical society made sure the holiday decorations would be similar to those set up in 1881.

“The house is very festive, so it’s decorated, as we imagine Hixon might have decorated it at that time. So we focused a lot on historic traditions. What did people in 1881 do to decorate their homes? And our visitors will come and they’ll see that there’s some similarities, but there are a few differences, so they’ll be able to learn some new things about about the traditions of the past,” says Lichter.

Kelly Krieg-Sigman will be playing the role of Ellen Hixon, and she says members of the historical society staff want to make the experience exciting for families looking for some holiday fun.

“A part of the mission of the La Crosse county historical society is to entertain and educate as often as possible about all aspects of our history here in La Crosse, including how members of our community celebrated the holidays in 1881. It enriches anyone to come through this house and experience this event,” says Krieg-Sigman.

The tours will recreate the holiday party the Hixon family had in 1881 to celebrate the return of the Hixon’s oldest son, Frank, from Missouri and to celebrate the expansion of the house.

Tours will take place this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. The house will also have a modified tour on Friday, December 15th.

