Local legislators respond to new marijuana decriminalization bill

(WBAY)
By Holly Brantley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin lawmakers are introducing legislation aiming to decriminalize marijuana in the state. Possession of up to 14 grams of marijuana would be decriminalized under the bill.

As it stands now, the penalty is up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1000. The new proposal would carry no jail time and drop the fine to between $100 and $250. That would actually increase fines in some areas - including Green Bay where it’s currently a $61 fine.

So far, the bill has gained mix response; some of those opposed say we need to stay away from any form of legalizing marijuana, but some on both sides, Democrats and Republicans, say taking steps towards legalizing is exactly what we need to do.

“We have a Democratic governor and a Democratic legislature, so this is a compromise bill, each side is getting something,” said Rep. Shae Sortwell (R- Two Rivers)

“I think it is way past time that Wisconsin legalizes and decriminalizes,” said Rep. Lee Snodgrass, a (D- Appleton) . “I mean we are missing economic opportunities we know that this is something we know some Wisconsin residents are going to other states to buy and consume.”

Other elements of the bill include giving law enforcement more flexibility in how they handle each marijuana case - choosing whether or not to book a person found to be in possession.

