Man charged with setting several fires around Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Targets included small structures at parks, retail dumpsters, and a bus stop bench.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 7, 34-year-old Joshua Stromme was charged with seven counts of arson of property other than a building as a repeat offender for starting fires in the Eau Claire area from Nov. 20 through Nov. 30.

Stromme is being held under a $25,000.00 cash bond with conditions.

A preliminary trial is scheduled for Dec. 12, 2023.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 20 at about 12:13 a.m., when officers were investigating a melted portable toilet at Owen Park. Stromme says he had been kicked out of a homeless shelter for having to go to the hospital for a leg burn, which angered him so he lit a portable toilet on fire. He says that this is the first fire he started and that he used matches to start it. He may have used the hand sanitizer and toilet paper as fuel for the fire.

When the interviewing officer asked if there were other incidences, Stromme said he “probably lit some picnic tables under a shelter on fire” at Brauns Bay at Carson Park because this location didn’t have a portable toilet to light. This incident is said to have occurred on Nov. 21 at about 12:30 a.m.

The third incident is said to have taken place on Nov. 29 at about 2 p.m., when officers were called to a campfire on a hill west of a construction site on Keystone Crossing. During the investigation of this, Stromme detailed setting a fire in Half Moon Park which burned him.

The fourth incident occurred on Nov. 29 at about 3:26, when officers responded to a fire in a commercial dumpster behind Boot Barn. The investigating officer eventually located surveillance footage that showed Stromme. Stromme was then interviewed.

The fifth and sixth incidences occurred on Nov. 30 at about 7:30 a.m. at Tommy’s Car Wash. Surveillance footage from the surrounding area and interviews from people at nearby businesses led to an interview with Stromme, who later admitted to that fire. When asked about a fire at the bus stop near HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, he said that he lit that fire. He detailed some mental health struggles and was discharged from the hospital that morning.

There was also a fire near the baseball field at Carson Park that day that led to the arrest of Stromme.

