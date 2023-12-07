Parade of Lights brings holiday fun to Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Menomonie is celebrating the holiday season with a line-up of festive homes for the 2023 Parade of Lights.

Throughout December 18 homes and businesses will compete to win Chamber Checks by putting on their best holiday display. In the middle of December, a group of judges from the Menomonie Parks and Recreation Department and the Menomonie Area Chamber and Visitors Center will go around to judge the displays. The Tourism Manager for Menomonie Area Chamber and Visitors Center, Tammy Simon, said people can get in on the fun by voting for their favorite display through the People’s Choice Award.

“They can go to exploremenomonie.com, Parade of Lights, and just click on the voting mechanism,” Simon said. “You can go in there and pick which one that you like. So, we should have some pictures up there and you can decide which one you like the most and vote on it. Those are announced after the Parade of Lights is done.”

You can cast your vote for the People’s Choice award here. You can access an interactive map of the festive displays here.

