Rail Coalition announces grant money for studies

The West Central Rail Coalition held a press conference today.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Federal Railroad Administration has approved grant money for 5 different studies looking into expanding passenger train service in Wisconsin.

The West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition announced the approved grants at a press conference on Dec. 7.

Many local chambers of commerce have backed the studies, saying the new rail could have a great economic impact on the area. The organization says this is a big step towards bringing more passenger routes to the region.

“We think we can be pretty aggressive on the timeline because there is a little bit of a perfect storm. The tracks are in pretty good shape. The railroad’s done a lot of investment in this. So we think we can move along fairly quickly and it could be as soon as 4 to 5 years and we could be buying a ticket,” said Scott Rogers, Chair of the West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition.

Two of the projects announced would involve bringing passenger service back to Eau Claire, Menomonie and other communities in the area that haven’t had passenger trains since 1963.

