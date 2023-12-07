Record warmth likely Thursday as sunshine makes a return

Cloud cover was dominant throughout the day, though temperatures managed to rise nearly ten degrees above average to the upper 30s and low to mid-40s this afternoon with southwesterly flow that was breezy at times. A warm front is passing through Western Wisconsin this evening with skies turning mostly clear as the clouds thin out overhead. Winds will turn light from the south and southwest overnight as overnight lows cool in the upper 20s and low 30s. After starting out tomorrow with patchy fog, abundant sunshine will take hold throughout the day as an upper-level ridge of high pressure crests over the region with light southerly flow sticking around. The combination will result in unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 50s, with Eau Claire’s long-standing record high of 49° (1916) likely to be broken.

Sunshine returns Thursday with temperatures approaching record territory (WEAU)

A low pressure system will slowly skirt by to the northwest tomorrow night and into Friday, dragging a trailing cold front through the area. Breezy southwest flow out ahead of the incoming boundary, coupled with some intervals of sunshine during the day should allow for one more round of mild air as highs reach back up around 50. By Friday night, we’ll be watching a storm system come together over the Southern Plains as it starts to track northeast. Meanwhile, an upper trough will be pushing in from the west, converging with the surface low as it works into Wisconsin Saturday morning. Recent forecast guidance continues to show a more northerly track with plenty of uncertainty regarding the weather-maker’s timing, precipitation-type, and therefore, any potential snow accumulations. As of right now, snow totals appear to be minor in nature, but there are some indications of plowable snow if our temperature profile plays out just right. If you have any travel plans for the start of this weekend, keep a close eye to our forecast as we’ll give you the first alert to any pending updates. Overcast skies are expected Saturday with breezy west-northwest winds and temperatures holding steady in the mid-30s. On Sunday, sunshine looks to return as another front sits to the north. We’ll see a return to seasonable weather as highs rise up around 30 to close out the weekend. Next week will start off dry as we get into southerly return flow behind a passing high pressure system well to the south. This will allow readings to achieve the mid-30s before a cold front drops temperatures back down around average towards the mid-week.

