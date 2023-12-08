CPSC Recalls: Toy magnet sets and Reusable Water Balloons with high-powered magnets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parents, there’s an important warning you need to know about. Every Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission releases product recalls that may affect you and your family. Two of the latest recalls involve high-powered magnets.

We’ve reported on the dangers before. Children can swallow the magnets, leading to serious injury or death. Some children require surgery to remove them as the magnets latch on opposite sides of the intestinal walls or digestive tract. The CPSC says these magnets are stronger than federal safety rules allow.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled colorful Carrara Magnetic Ball Sets from X-Press-Goods. They’re blamed for 7 deaths, including 5 in the U.S.

Officials say you should take them away from kids right away and contact the company for a refund. The CPSC also issued warnings for similar high-powered magnetic balls from six other companies. Most of these products were sold on the Temu website.

