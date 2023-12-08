CPSC Recalls: Toy magnet sets and Reusable Water Balloons with high-powered magnets

Every Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission releases product recalls that may affect you and your family. We have a list of the latest recalls.
The small, loose, strong magnets can cause serious injury or death if a child swallows them
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parents, there’s an important warning you need to know about. Every Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission releases product recalls that may affect you and your family. Two of the latest recalls involve high-powered magnets.

We’ve reported on the dangers before. Children can swallow the magnets, leading to serious injury or death. Some children require surgery to remove them as the magnets latch on opposite sides of the intestinal walls or digestive tract. The CPSC says these magnets are stronger than federal safety rules allow.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled colorful Carrara Magnetic Ball Sets from X-Press-Goods. They’re blamed for 7 deaths, including 5 in the U.S.

Officials say you should take them away from kids right away and contact the company for a refund. The CPSC also issued warnings for similar high-powered magnetic balls from six other companies. Most of these products were sold on the Temu website.

Carrara High-Powered Magnetic Ball Sets
CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Carrara High-Powered Magnetic Ball Sets Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets; Sold Exclusively at myKmarket.com

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attach to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system.

Recall: Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet...
Reusable Water Balloons with High-Powered Magnets
CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using SplishSplashFun’s SplishSplash Balls Reusable Water Balloons with High-Powered Magnets Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Safety Regulation for Toys

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

CPSC testing determined the SplishSplash Balls Reusable Water Balloons do not comply with the...

