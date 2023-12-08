EC County discontinues RAVE Alerts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With only 2.6% of the county population opted into the alerts, the county is seeking a more appealing alternative.

According to a news release on Dec. 8, Eau Claire County will end the use of RAVE Alerts for severe weather, imminent threats and public safety concerns. Current users will receive an alert before Dec. 31 informing them of the change.

The county urges residents to make sure that Emergency Alerts are activated on their devices so that they receive imminent threat and public safety alerts.

For severe weather alerts, residents can turn to FEMA, the American Red Cross, the Weather Channel and the WEAU 13 First Alert Weather app. Social media also remains an option.

The county is exploring new options for public alerts and invites residents to participate in a brief survey to help it identify the best way to quickly send imminent threat and public safety alerts.

