Fallen Firefighters honored at annual memorial in Eau Claire

By Daniel Gomez
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fighting fires is a dangerous line of work with some of the brave who take the call dying in the line of duty every year.

“We all plan on going home at the end. But I think there’s many things that are out of your control,” said Tom Hanks, a retired Eau Claire Fire & Rescue firefighter.

Fellow firefighters and supporters gathered at Station 10 on Thursday to honor the 144 fallen firefighters of this year.

“There’s a tragic number. And because there’s a myriad of reasons that contribute to it, I think that we still have to remain vigilant as to the reasons why these occur,” said Chief Matthew Jaggar.

He said the number on average is around 90 to a little over 100.

That is too many firefighters to begin with, but this year the number is especially cruel.

Still, the chief has confidence in the brave under his command.

“What comes with the role of fire chief is one of overall responsibility. I do live in a constant state of awareness, not fear, but awareness, because they’re highly trained individuals that do an excellent job,” said Chief Jaggar.

Tom Hanks has been retired for more than 15 years. While the memorial is a somber time, he is glad there is another constant in the profession.

“The faces of changed in the 16 years that I’ve been retired, but the spirit is the same,” said Tom.

His wife Nancy thought about why the number of fallen firefighters is so high this year.

“I’m sure the California fires really took its toll,” said Nancy.

In the end, Kristina Jaggar has two simple words.

“Thank you. Their sacrifice is appreciated. In whatever way, shape or form they lost your life. You are a part of a great thing. So thank you so much for your for that sacrifice,” said Kristina.

A sacrifice that has been remembered with the memorial service in Eau Claire since 1992.

The ceremony also honored four firefighters in Eau Claire that have died in the past several decades.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown, Hoover, Erickson, and Van Cannon.
Several people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Generic police lights
Evers signs emergency contact bill into law
53 crash
Altoona police asking for help finding vehicle involved in crash on Highway 53
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
Ambulance
Man dead following loader incident at Taylor County sawmill

Latest News

13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
Sreal-Hamas Protests Continue
Sreal-Hamas Protests Continue
Chippewa Falls Senior High School teacher John Kinville presents on the area's connection to...
Teacher speaks on local connection to Pearl Harbor
Teacher Speaks on Local Connection to Pearl Harbor
Teacher Speaks on Local Connection to Pearl Harbor
Remembering Fallen Firefighters
Remembering Fallen Firefighters