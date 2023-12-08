High temperatures lead to low scores

Unseasonably warm weather had golfers in full swing today at Princeton Valley Golf Course.
Unseasonably warm weather had golfers in full swing today at Princeton Valley Golf Course.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Those record-high temperatures have encouraged people in the Chippewa Valley to pick up their clubs again.

Golfers were seen out on the Princeton Valley Golf Course today despite there still being a little snow left on the ground.

“We didn’t advertise, we put nothing online, no phone calls made. People just started showing up this afternoon. You open golf, you open to golf... just kind of looked at the grass out here and the green and said sure why not,” said Zach Zank, General Manager of Princeton Valley Golf Course.

Zank said that over 20 golfers hit the green this morning and as soon as the frost clears tomorrow morning they’ll be right back at it.

