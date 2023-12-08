La Crescent police investigate concerning Facebook posts

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WEAU) - The posts contained anti-religious and threatening graphics, as well as marked maps of the La Crescent/La Crosse area.

On Dec. 7 at about 12:23 p.m., the La Crescent Police Department received information from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about threatening Facebook posts made by an individual from the La Crescent area.

As of this morning, Dec. 8, authorities were able to confirm that the individual who made these threatening posts is not in the area.

The posts included anti-religious and threatening graphics, as well as multiple posts with maps of La Crescent and La Crosse titled “Targets” or “Target List.” These maps contained red Xs at specific locations that included religious institutions.

These posts had been made six days ago by someone that law enforcement has dealt with in the past. They are a known transient with mental health problems and hospitalizations.

A flyer was distributed by La Crescent Police Department to government, religious and educational institutions in La Crescent, Minn. Authorities did not recommend a lockdown or shelter-in-place.

The posts were made from a non-specific library in another state over 600 miles away. At this time, their exact location is unknown, but officials hope to be able to locate them and conduct a welfare check that might result in a mental health hold.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575 or you can remain anonymous by contacting the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

