La Crosse man charged for stabbing death

Bryant Smith is charged in connection to a stabbing death.
Bryant Smith is charged in connection to a stabbing death.(Courtesy: La Crosse Police Department)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - He called dispatch himself, claiming the victim tried to kill him.

According to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 8, 50-year-old Bryant Smith is being charged with first-degree intentional homicide for stabbing a man to death on Dec. 5 in La Crosse.

While the autopsy report is not yet finalized, it details that the victim had been stabbed and cut 45 times and died at the scene.

Smith’s preliminary trial is set for Dec. 18.

On Dec. 5 at about 9:32 p.m., Smith called La Crosse County Dispatch and reported that he had stabbed the victim after the victim had tried to kill him. He claimed that the victim did so while “blackout drunk.”

Officers were sent to Stokke Tower at 421 6th St. S where the call had come from. As they arrived, they saw Smith come out of the apartment building and placed his wallet, his phone with blood on it and a bloody knife on the ground in front of the entrance of the building.

He requested medical attention for cuts and said he could not lift his legs. He was detained and taken to Mayo in La Crosse.

Other officers entered Smith’s apartment to check on the victim who was not moving or breathing and had no pulse or heartbeat, and declared them dead at the scene.

