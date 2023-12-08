La Crosse man sentenced to 7 years for firearm violations

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - He evaded arrest for several months and injured a federal marshal.

Jerel Jenkins of La Crosse, Wis., was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to this charge on Sept. 1, 2023.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, on April 27, 2022, Jenkins was driving in La Crosse with a passenger when an officer attempted a traffic stop for improperly displayed license plates. Jenkins sped down an alleyway and jumped from the car, which crashed head-on into a detached garage with a passenger still inside, then fled on foot. Officers found a loaded .380 caliber gun on the ground near the driver-side of the car. DNA from the trigger guard matched Jenkins’.

On Oct. 12, 2022, Jenkins was charged federally with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Local officers tried to arrest Jenkins several times, but he got away. During one of these arrest attempts, he drove his car through a detached garage and hit an occupied squad car.

On Feb. 16, 2023, officers from multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies coordinated efforts to arrest Jenkins. Officers saw Jenkins leave an apartment and get into an SUV in an alleyway. Officers activated their lights and sirens and tried to box Jenkins into the alleyway. He responded by speeding up toward the other end of the alleyway, hitting a dumpster and a vehicle driven by a Deputy U.S. Marshal. Airbags deployed and the marshal was injured. Jenkins was pulled out of the SUV and arrested. Two shotguns and ammunition were found in the SUV.

Jenkins was charged with illegally possessing two shotguns and with assaulting a federal officer and causing injury. He pleaded guilty to the possession of the shotguns. He also agreed for sentencing purposes that he injured the marshal and possessed the loaded handgun found in April for sentencing.

