Lawmakers, universities reach agreement, ending pay raise impasse

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Universities of Wisconsin and state lawmakers have reached a deal to break an impasse on U.W. employee pay raises. Republicans insisted they wouldn’t release the approved funds for pay raises until the university eliminated diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) positions.

A statement from Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington) and Rep. David Murphy (R-Greenville) say the universities will reduce one-third of campus DEI positions throughout the state and freeze all positions, including DEI positions, in the universities system for three years. There are currently 43 DEI positions at the state universities.

Speaker Vos said DEI stood for “division, exclusion, and indoctrination.”

“Our caucus objective has always been aimed at dismantling the bureaucracy and division related to DEI and reprioritizing our universities towards an emphasis on what matters – student success and achievement,” Vos wrote in the statement.

The universities also agreed to adopt policies so the top 5% of Wisconsin’s academic performers are guaranteed admission to University of Wisconsin-Madison and the top 10% of academic performers are guaranteed admission to all other U.W. schools.

The universities will also develop an introductory program on freedom of expression for undergraduate students entering the U.W. system.

“A robust exchange of ideas, diverse viewpoints, and critical thinking is what our universities should be encouraging to shape the learning experience for our young adults.... This is a positive step toward real intellectual diversity and growth,” wrote Rep. Murphy.

The meeting was first reported by WisPolitics.com.

For its part, the legislature will put money towards an engineering building at U.W. Madison, the Winther and Heide Hall projects at U.W.-Whitewater, and utility projects across the universities system. That would free up money the universities set aside for those projects to go towards pay raises.

Vos and Murphy say the non-partisan Legislative Audit Bureau will initiate a comprehensive audit in 2025 to verify the Universities of Wisconsin and UW-Madison are in “strict compliance” with their commitments.

