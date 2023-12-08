Mild weather hangs on another day before turning colder with snow showers Saturday

The weather couldn’t have been any better today, with the sunshine and warm weather that ultimately led to a new record daily high temperature in Eau Claire at 52 degrees. Temperatures are only slowly dropping early tonight with light southeast breezes continuing. Some clouds are also expected to develop through the night, and the combination will make for a mild December night with lows only in the 30s to around 40. The first of two cold fronts will be sliding into Western Wisconsin Friday morning, but with little fanfare as winds will continue predominantly from the southwest. There will be some extra clouds around during the day, but the mild air will win out, leading to another day with highs up around 50. The record in Eau Claire is 55 which should remain out of reach. Regardless, it will not feel like December! The second front will then be sliding through Friday night, dropping temperatures down to around freezing.

A few cold fronts move through, dropping temperatures for this weekend. (weau)

A wave of low pressure will then develop along the southern part of the front, tracking northeastward and over the Milwaukee area early Saturday. Rain and wet snow associated with this system looks to remain over the eastern half of the state, while we just remain in the clouds. Through the day an upper trough will be arriving from the west, and energy with that feature will lead to snow showers. These will develop during the afternoon, continuing into the evening before ending. Accumulations up to an inch will be possible in some places, and perhaps just enough for some slick spots as temperatures cool from the mid and upper 30s. A large high pressure system will then take hold from the Rockies through the central states, bringing yet another stretch of dry days starting Sunday and carrying through the first half of next week. Temperatures overall look to remain close to average with highs staying in the 30s along with mixed sun and clouds. Longer range indicates yet another flat, upper level ridge will migrate eastward from the Plains during the mid-late part of the week, resulting in another warm up with highs returning to the 40s by next Thursday.

