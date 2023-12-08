A new Wisconsin law will fund and help expand recovery high schools in the state

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers signed a bill Wednesday that establishes a grant program to support recovery high schools in the state of Wisconsin.

There are currently 42 recovery schools or “sober schools” in the nation. Including one in Dane County.

These high schools are designed specifically for students in recovery from substance abuse.

“Their goal is to address the substance abuse disorders that they have as youth, that they want to have a life of sobriety. They’re still doing curriculum. It meets the state requirements to graduate. They have trained counselors on staff. They do get the services that they need to help address their substance abuse disorder, as well as the life lessons on how to live. It’s all tied in together and they’re still earning their diploma”, said Senator Jesse James of Altoona.

The law that was enacted provides a two-part grant program with a budget of $500,000.

The first part of the grant is for groups interested in creating a recovery high school.

“$300,000 would be used for those that are interested in opening or planning to open a recovery high school. And they can use a portion of those dollars to assist. But it would not be the primary source. They have to present financials and everything and what their intention is”, said Senator James.

The second part goes to the already existing recovery school in Madison and any other school that could be created.

Senator James says he introduced this bill because of his own history with addiction.

“This December, I’ll have 26 years of sobriety and I take pride in that. And it is a battle that you have to deal with. I have that lived experience of how this devastated my life. And I had to make a conscious effort and I got sick and tired of it. And that’s one of the things with our youth today regarding mental health or any substance abuse is that they don’t feel as comfortable going to their parents. So if we can give them the tools to to battle the issues of life and give them a path to success, this is a win win for all of our Wisconsin youth.”

Senator James said he has heard some talks about a recovery high school coming to the Chippewa Valley but for now there are no plans set in place.

