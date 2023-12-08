Plans underway to filter PFAS out of Eau Claire water

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Clean drinking water was the focus of Congressman Derrick Van Orden’s visit on Friday.

PFAS, chemicals that can contaminate drinking water, were found in the Eau Claire area in 2020.

Van Orden said the cause of the PFAS contamination in Eau Claire is due to AFFF.

“The federal government mandated the use of something called AFFF ‘aqueous film-forming foam.’ That is for aircraft firefighting purposes. If you look at these maps where the flow of the groundwater and where the PFAS was used, it’s on the airfield. So if the federal government required someone to use something, that turned out later on to be a hazardous material, in my opinion, the federal government should be responsible for the cleanup.”

Fortunately, the Eau Claire water treatment facility came up with a plan to filter out PFAS

“They’re building a different filtration system downstairs, the PFAS adheres to these little granules and then they take that, and remove it to a safe storage facility,” said Van Orden,” Van Orden said.

Eau Claire Utilities Superintendent, Lane Berg, said this project is well planned out and will be very effective.

“The DNR enforcement standard is 70 parts per trillion, and we’re averaging about 5.2.. Once we start the project, we anticipate about a year’s worth of construction and then it will be fully operational. And preliminary indications show that it should remove 100% of PFAS from the water,” Berg said.

Van Orden said that all they’re waiting on now is the 2024 Interior Appropriations bill to be passed, with funding still in question.

“The House of Representatives got this bill through and now it’s at the Senate and then it should go to the White House. I’m looking forward to having it signed into law so we can get this project really up and running,” Van Orden said.

Berg said the PFAS levels in the Eau Claire water system are extremely low right now and should not be a health concern.

Berg also said that plans for the new facility are currently at 90% completion, with construction estimated to start in 2024.

