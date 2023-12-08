Protesters in downtown Eau Claire speak out on Israel-Hamas war

By Heidi Paxson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dozens of protesters shared their voice in support of Palestine in Eau Claire on Thursday.

There have been rallies across the nation, and in Western Wisconsin for and against both Israel and Palestine.

On Thursday, the U.N. Secretary-General invoked a rarely used power to warn that the impending “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza risked a total breakdown in public order. The conflict also just reached its two-month mark.

One organizer says although they didn’t spread the word regarding the protest due to safety concerns, those passing through downtown showed support.

We’re getting lots of honks from people,” said Eric Vandenheuvel. “I don’t know if it’s happened yet tonight, but at some of the other protests, we’ve had people who they’re just like walking along or driving by and they see it and they and they stop and they want to join us. So we’ve been seeing we’ve been seeing support. So that’s just an example of how showing support can build support.”

The protest took place tonight in front of Eau Claire City Hall. Those involved say they hope it will encourage those passing by to research and learn.

