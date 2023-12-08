Regents authorize construction of UWEC Science and Health Sciences building

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) - The campus is one step closer to getting a new Science and Health Sciences building.

According to a release from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents authorized the construction of UW-Eau Claire’s $340.3 million Science and Health Sciences building.

The building will replace Phillips Hall and be built on the sites of the former Katharine Thomas and Putman halls, which were demolished in the fall of 2022, next to Vicki Lord Larson Hall and the McIntyre Library.

Funding for the second phase of the project was approved in the 2023-25 state budget that was signed by the governor. The project now heads to the State Building Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 13, to authorize construction of the Science and Health Sciences building and begin the bidding process for construction contractors.

