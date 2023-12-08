Regents authorize construction of UWEC Science and Health Sciences building

New UWEC science building site
New UWEC science building site(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) - The campus is one step closer to getting a new Science and Health Sciences building.

According to a release from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents authorized the construction of UW-Eau Claire’s $340.3 million Science and Health Sciences building.

The building will replace Phillips Hall and be built on the sites of the former Katharine Thomas and Putman halls, which were demolished in the fall of 2022, next to Vicki Lord Larson Hall and the McIntyre Library.

Funding for the second phase of the project was approved in the 2023-25 state budget that was signed by the governor. The project now heads to the State Building Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 13, to authorize construction of the Science and Health Sciences building and begin the bidding process for construction contractors.

More on the story:
City Council approves firefighter grant, UWEC science building site plan
Plan Commission approves site plan for new UWEC science building
Eau Claire Plan Commission Recommends Approval of UWEC Science Building
Leaders discuss new UWEC science and health sciences building after budget approval
Funding Recommended for New UWEC Science Building
Joint Committee on Finance recommends funding for UW-Eau Claire Science and Health Sciences Building
Evers includes UWEC building in funding plan
Health system contributes to UWEC science building
UPDATE ON UWEC SCIENCE AND HEALTH SCIENCES BUILDING
UWEC officially begins new science building project

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53 crash
Altoona police no longer looking for vehicle involved in crash on Highway 53
Joshua Stromme is charged with setting several fires around Eau Claire.
Man charged with setting several fires around Eau Claire
Generic police lights
Evers signs emergency contact bill into law
Brown, Hoover, Erickson, and Van Cannon.
Several people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway

Latest News

Work continues on the new Transit Transfer Center in downtown Eau Claire.
City of Eau Claire announces the end of construction season
Eau Claire County Government Center
EC County discontinues RAVE Alerts
The Silver Screen Spotlight (12/08/23)
The Silver Screen Spotlight (12/08/23)
Remembering Fallen Firefighters (12/08/23)
Remembering Fallen Firefighters (12/08/23)