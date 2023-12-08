SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 7th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Big Rivers boys hockey is back with a pair of thrilling matchups. Both Eau Claire North vs Menomonie and Eau Claire Memorial vs Hudson went down to the wire.

In girls hockey action, ECA Stars defeated the Coulee Region Cyclones and the CFM Sabers topped Black River Falls.

On the courts, Regis squared off with McDonell, Chippewa Falls took on North, and Osceola battled Altoona in prep boys action.

In girls basketball, Eau Claire Memorial squared off with Rice Lake.

UW-Eau Claire men’s wrestling pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind victory over UW-Whitewater.

