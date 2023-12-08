Teacher speaks on local connection to Pearl Harbor

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - On the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, a local author and teacher is speaking on the unique relation Chippewa Falls has to that somber day in history.

Nine men who are alumni of Chippewa Falls schools were in or around Pearl Harbor during the attack on Dec. 7, 1941. One was killed. Harry Wellington Cramer was aboard the USS California battleship at the age of 22.

Chippewa Falls Senior High School teacher John Kinville says the school has a display to honor Cramer and teach the next generation about U.S. history.

“It’s also important to recognize the sacrifice that people made and the close calls and obviously the ultimate sacrifice, which when somebody is unfortunately giving up their life for this country. I just think it’s important that our youth understand that we are built on the shoulders of our ancestors. And this is definitely one of those some important moments in our nation’s history,” said Kinville, an American Government teacher at the school.

Next June, Kinville is taking 42 students to see the graves of those who died at Pearl Harbor.

