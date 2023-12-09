Cooler weekend with light snow Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a very mild week, temperatures are returning to average this weekend. Some light snow is expected Saturday, with breezy northwest winds, followed by a quieter, dry and sunny Sunday.

Weekend Outlook (WEAU)

Starting off on Saturday, we are dry and cloudy, but light snow is on the way. A clipper system is moving in from the northwest, bringing scattered snow in the afternoon. Not a lot of accumulation is expected, up to an inch at most, with the best chance of getting close to an inch along and north of I-94. Some areas close to the Minnesota border could even get a little bit more than 1″. Highs will be much cooler than the past few days, in the mid-30s. Winds will be light from the west initially, but shift to the northwest and increase to be between 15-25 mph, with gusts around 30 mph. Breezy winds remain well into the overnight, blowing out the snow and most of the clouds. That will leave us mostly clear with a low in the low-20s.

Day Planner Saturday (WEAU)

Sunday will be similar temperature-wise, but looks very different otherwise! Northwest winds will be noticeable but light, and skies will be (mostly) sunny. But colder air is taking over the area again, with highs near freezing. This colder and mostly sunny pattern continues early next week, before another big warmup starts on Wednesday! Temperatures will be back in the 40s, even mid to upper-40s by Thursday. We are also looking dry again through the week, before a storm system appears by Friday. Models are in pretty good agreement, but it still remains to be determined how much snow or rain we can expect, depending on how mild we will still be by then.

