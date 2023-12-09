Eau Claire City Council to vote on settlement with Town of Washington

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A contentious annexation between the City of Eau Claire and the Town of Washington may reach a resolution in the coming days.

The Eau Claire City Council agenda for the Tuesday, December 12th meeting includes a resolution to approve a settlement of litigation with the Town of Washington concerning the annexation and development of Orchard Hills.

In June of 2022, the council voted to add hundreds of acres of land to Eau Claire as part of the Stewart-Hauge annexation petition, and that land was part of the Town of Washington.

Shortly after, the Town filed a lawsuit against the City to try and nullify the annexation, and a judge ruled in favor of the Town in February.

Then in March, the City adopted a second ordinance annexing the same piece of land and a portion of Lowes Creek park by a different method, leading to the filing of a second lawsuit by the Town of Washington in June.

Tuesday’s City Council agenda packet says that after multiple discussions, the parties have reached a mutual and voluntary agreement to dismiss the pending litigation.

The agreement would permanently keep the lands within the City, remove any Town objections to the Orchard Hills development, and would extend City utilities needed to serve future residents.

Regarding future development, the agreement says the developer can only submit proposals that feature single family homes along the northern edge of the development, and that the developer will pay $100,000 to the Town in three installments for road expenses incurred by the Town prior to annexation and for future maintenance.

The full agreement can be found in the agenda packet at this link.

Tuesday’s City Council meeting is scheduled for 4 PM.

