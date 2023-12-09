Hundreds take to Wis. Capitol in support of Palestine

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of Wisconsinites took to the Capitol Square Saturday afternoon in what organizers are calling the largest pro-Palestine march in the history of the state.

Attendees from across Wisconsin attended the gathering to advocate for a ceasefire and let Palestinians know they have support all the way across the world.

The Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine (WCJP) put on the event, but the entity was representing more than 50 organizations throughout the state.

“I think we want to see an end to the bloodshed, that’s our first demand,” organizer Sabine Wolter said. “Ultimately though I think we’d like to see an end to U.S. aid to Israel, and just see U.S. intervention out. We don’t want to see our tax dollars going to bombing people in Gaza, that doesn’t do us any good.”

The gathering, deemed ‘family-friendly,’ featured speakers, informational booths, and a march around the Capitol.

Barbara Olson is a member of Madison Rafah Sister City Project, an organization that seeks to increase awareness of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“And I think what’s happening now is that because social media and to some extent regular media is finally exposing the depths of the horror that’s going on there that anybody with a conscience and a heart is appalled by this,” she said.

Organizers with the WCJP listed the following objectives prior to today’s event:

  • Permanent ceasefire in Gaza
  • Lift the siege of Gaza
  • End all USA aid to Israel
  • End Israeli occupation of Palestine
  • End criminalization of speech in support of Palestine
  • Free all political prisoners in Israeli prisons
  • Reparations and reconstruction for Gaza

