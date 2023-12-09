Snow continuing into tonight, light accumulations expected

Light snow continues on and off this evening and into the overnight hours tonight. Some areas are still seeing rain with temperatures a bit above freezing, but a transition to all snow is ongoing. Any accumulations probably won’t come until sunset or thereafter. With that, accumulations to around an inch are possible for most, with some higher totals possible closer to US-8. Winds are shifting to the northwest and increasing behind a passing cold front. That pushes the colder air into the area, and with winds 10-20 mph, it will also dry out the roads a little bit. However, with dropping temperatures tonight into the low-20s, some slick spots could develop on untreated roads. Snow should taper off pretty quickly after around 9 pm, leaving us dry and mostly cloudy for the night.

High pressure builds in over the central US, with a lot of rain along the east coast. (WEAU)

Sunday is looking dry and mostly sunny, with similar temperatures to this afternoon in the low-30s. Northwest winds will be much lighter too. Temperatures remain near average early next week, with highs in the low to mid-30s on Monday, even a little bit cooler on Tuesday. After that, a new ridge starts to build over the central US, with highs gradually increasing back into the 40s for the second half of the week. The forecast is looking dry with plenty of sunshine as well. There have been some hints in the modelling about a storm system coming in on Friday, but the latest guidance shows this system remaining to our south. So still no big impactful storms are expected, as we are heading into mid-December.

