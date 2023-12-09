Sparta continues to expand Kriskindlmarkt

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Sparta hosts their 9th annual Kriskindlmarkt. The event features plenty of food, beverages, and entertainment.

Originally, there were only 6 huts at Kriskindlmarkt, there are now 27.

“It started as a way to get people into town to shop locally. We started with six huts in Mueller square and just to fill them throughout the seasons to transient vendors, the farmer’s market stayed in them more often. It’s grown now and a lot of downtown businesses stay open now until 8:00 just to capitalize on all the people that come to town,” says Sparta area Chamber of Commerce executive director, Heidi Prestwood-Funkhouser.

Prestwood-Funkhouser says she enjoys the Christmas cheer that the event brings to the town of Sparta.

“It’s my hallmark movie. Tomorrow night, when it starts to snow and the music is playing and everybody comes out for it, it’s just a good time. Everybody’s happy to be here and excited to shop and to get those those Christmas gifts or most likely things for themselves,” says Prestwood-Funkhouser.

While Kriskindlmarkt has grown every year, COVID almost put an end to the festivities.

“It was a small downtown group that was running the event and then with COVID, things kind of fell apart and they weren’t comfortable doing it anymore. The chamber, rotary, and of course, Mr. Reinhard Mueller were brought on,” says Prestwood-Funkhouser.

The event also highlights the work of many local nonprofits.

“Having an event like this allows nonprofits to raise more awareness and spread the word about their group. This is just a really amazing opportunity for us. We truly appreciate all of the work that’s been put into this,” says Elroy-Sparta bike trail committee member, Rachel Gruen.

From meeting Santa, to going on a horse carriage ride, there is something for everyone to do at Kriskindlmarkt.

Kriskindlmarkt will continue tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will have its final 2 days next weekend.

