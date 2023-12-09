SportScene 13 for Friday, December 8th

By JD Danielson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fierce division three men’s hockey rivalry continues as 9th-ranked UW-Eau Claire hosts 8th-ranked UW-Stevens Point.

Plus, the Blugolds women’s hockey team hits the road to battle St. Scholastica.

In Fall Creek, the Crickets’ girls basketball head coach Jason Martzke looks for his 400th career win matching up with Stanley-Boyd.

In other girls basketball matchups, Regis plays host to Bloomer, Elk Mound battles Durand-Arkansaw, Eau Claire North faces Chippewa Falls, McDonell takes on Osseo-Fairchild, and Cadott faces off with Thorp.

On the prep boys basketball slate, Eau Claire Memorial plays Rice Lake, Eau Claire Immanuel faces Gilmanton/Independence, and Melrose-Mindoro battles with Whitehall.

Finally, the Chippewa Steel take on the Wisconsin Windigo.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53 crash
Altoona police no longer looking for vehicle involved in crash on Highway 53
Joshua Stromme is charged with setting several fires around Eau Claire.
Man charged with setting several fires around Eau Claire
Brown, Hoover, Erickson, and Van Cannon.
Several people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Generic police lights
Evers signs emergency contact bill into law
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway

Latest News

Menomonie defeated Eau Claire North in a back and forth contest.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 7th
SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
UW-Eau Claire wins their fourth game in a row with a win over Wartburg.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, December 6th
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday