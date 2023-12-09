SportScene 13 for Friday, December 8th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fierce division three men’s hockey rivalry continues as 9th-ranked UW-Eau Claire hosts 8th-ranked UW-Stevens Point.

Plus, the Blugolds women’s hockey team hits the road to battle St. Scholastica.

In Fall Creek, the Crickets’ girls basketball head coach Jason Martzke looks for his 400th career win matching up with Stanley-Boyd.

In other girls basketball matchups, Regis plays host to Bloomer, Elk Mound battles Durand-Arkansaw, Eau Claire North faces Chippewa Falls, McDonell takes on Osseo-Fairchild, and Cadott faces off with Thorp.

On the prep boys basketball slate, Eau Claire Memorial plays Rice Lake, Eau Claire Immanuel faces Gilmanton/Independence, and Melrose-Mindoro battles with Whitehall.

Finally, the Chippewa Steel take on the Wisconsin Windigo.

