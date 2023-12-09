Tracking the return of colder air and light snow this weekend

WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
By Darren Maier
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
It remains mild tonight but temperatures will be cooling back down towards more typical December levels. Another front to the west will be passing through by early Saturday, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies overnight and lows near freezing. A wave of low pressure developing well to the south will track up towards Chicago and well to our east, bypassing our part of the state, while another cold front and upper trough to the west arrive Saturday afternoon.

A cold front slides across the area Saturday afternoon
A cold front slides across the area Saturday afternoon(weau)

Scattered snow showers and areas of steadier snow will be overspreading Western Wisconsin by early afternoon while heading to the southeast. Temperatures will top out in the mid 30s but should cool back down near freezing as the snow takes over. This will lead to light accumulations into the evening hours. Southern areas will see minimal amounts, with up to an inch possible in the Chippewa Valley. Farther north/west, 1-2″ may accumulate.

Light snow is expected Saturday afternoon
Light snow is expected Saturday afternoon(weau)

Drier air then arrives Saturday night, allowing for partial clearing by early Sunday. As a large high pressure system covering the Central U.S. moves eastward, we will get into a sunnier pattern with a bright but colder finish to the weekend. Sunday’s highs will only be around freezing. The high will slide to our south on Monday, while the next front approaches from the west. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as it warms into the mid 30s. The front will pass through dry while bringing a brief shot of colder air into Tuesday. Northwest flow will keep highs around 30 with mostly sunny skies. With some ridging and a westerly upper level flow returning, another warm up will develop for the mid-late part of next week. The result will be more pleasant weather with sunshine and highs rising well into the 40s by next Thursday. Another front may bring a chance of rain and snow showers to end the work week with a somewhat colder weekend to follow.

