3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree Road NE, believed to be 3005 Buckhead Apartments, around 6:25 p.m.(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF) - Three people are dead and one man is injured after a shooting in the Buckhead section of Atlanta Saturday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree Road NE, believed to be 3005 Buckhead Apartments, around 6:25 p.m.

After medical personnel arrived, three victims were pronounced dead on the scene. One victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

There is no information on what caused the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53 crash
Altoona police no longer looking for vehicle involved in crash on Highway 53
Flock camera installed outside Altoona High School in Altoona, WI
Altoona Police find success in installment of Flock Cameras
Joshua Stromme is charged with setting several fires around Eau Claire.
Man charged with setting several fires around Eau Claire
New bill introduced to address homelessness in Wisconsin is raising concerns
New bill to address homelessness in Wisconsin draws controversy
Area police are investigating threatening Facebook posts.
La Crescent police investigate concerning Facebook posts

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Heisman Trophy finalists, from left, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with its Gaza offensive after US veto derails Security Council efforts to halt war