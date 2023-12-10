American Legion Auxiliaries hosts Christmas Boutique for Veterans

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For 13 years, the Eau Claire area American Legion Auxiliaries gives back to female Veterans during the holidays.

“It let’s the community know that we are here for the Veterans if they need help with gas or if they end up being homeless and they need a night in a hotel. And if we’re able to pay for a hotel room for a night alone. We want them to know that we’re here for them,” said President of the American Legion Auxiliaries, Kris Klages.

The annual Christmas boutique supports Veterans in a variety of ways.

It’s something those who attend say makes them feel cared for.

“I am so grateful and thankful for the donations people give to the female Veterans because that just speaks volumes. Absolutely speaks volumes to how others feel and how society feels towards female veterans,” said Veteran Susanne Swanson.

Donations of money, food, clothes, living necessities, and a variety of gifts were given to the American Legion Auxiliaries to make the event possible.

“The table here and then the table here is all donated and our veterans are able to basically take what they would like. And then we are also having prizes for them this year. And to be able to just give them thanks for their service,” said Klages.

One Veteran has been coming to the event for 10 years, saying she looks forward to it every time.

“I’ve been enjoying it ever since. Watching it change and everything. All the prizes and all the camaraderie and the good food and stuff. It’s just been a blessing to meet all these people,” said Veteran Rebecca Howard.

