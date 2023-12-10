Habitat for Humanity builds affordable homes in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie community came together to build homes for two local families.

Executive Director for Chippewa Valley’s Habitat for Humanity, John Dawson, said everything is volunteer based.

“We started about three weeks ago, made some great progress, and now we’re closing in for the winter, we’re going to get the doors on and then we’ll be working inside mostly,” Dawson said.

Habitat for Humanity, a national organization focused on building affording homes, is creating these homes for families struggling financially, Veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

“About 30% of the people in our community can’t afford a house, and those are working families. And so we are all about affordable housing. If you get the family into a house, it just changes them completely. The kids have safer places study, safer places to play, some place to bring their friends. It’s a life changer,” Dawson said.

In the last 30 years, the Chippewa Valley’s Habitat for Humanity built around 50 homes.

They aren’t free, but Homeowner Selection Committee Chairperson, Janine Thull, said they are made as affordable as possible.

“The families put in sweat equity. And so that might be coming on a Saturday to help hang drywall or paint or, you know, do any variety of different things. They don’t put a down payment down, but we do work with the bank for a low interest loan. And so it’s something that they can afford,” Thull said.

“They do take out mortgages. That’s an important point to mention to people, is that it’s not a free house. You have to put in sweat equity. They have to take out a mortgage, but it’s much more of a hand up than a handout,” Dawson said.

Everything is volunteer based, making construction costs more affordable.

Menomonie Mayor, Randy Knaack, said they plan to build more homes in the area.

“If we can get somebody into a home between $60,000 and $75,000, a brand new house, and then they can have equity in that home over eight years. So that’s what we’re looking to do over the next couple of years. We’re looking at building over 100 affordable houses for in that $60,000 to $80,000 to $100,000 range,” Knaack said.

Knaack said Chippewa Valley’s Habitat for Humanity is just one of around 1,100 branches nationwide focused on helping people live a better life.

Construction on the twin home started three weeks ago, and estimated to be complete in four to five months.

