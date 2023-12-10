One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County

By Eleanor Bland
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the town of Bergen Friday afternoon.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Laurel Wicks of Cavour, South Dakota, formerly La Crosse was traveling on State Highway 35 when she hit the back of a large dump truck.

The truck, operated by 59-year-old Bobby E. Bendel of La Crosse, was stopped on the highway, waiting to turn left onto a private driveway.

Wicks was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information on the status of Bendel and the incident remains under investigation.

