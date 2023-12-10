Sen. Johnson talks with voters in Eau Claire

Sen. Ron Johnson and Derrick Van Orden paid a visit to Eau Claire and talked to voters
Sen. Ron Johnson and Derrick Van Orden paid a visit to Eau Claire and talked to voters(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Senator Ron Johnson and Congressman Van Orden paid a visit to Eau Claire, speaking with constituents.

Johnson and Van Orden spoke at the Republican Party of Eau Claire Headquarters, speaking on topics including border security and the Israel / Hamas war.

“I have multiple combat tours, not just as a Navy SEAL, but as a SEAL combat medic. And the horrific scenes that took place in Israel put me on my heels,” Van Orden said. “The brutality is nearly indescribable. Israel just doesn’t have the right to defend itself. They have the right to live in freedom and peace. And the only way that’s going to happen is if Hamas is utterly destroyed.”

Ahead of the meeting, Senator Johnson also shared his thoughts on the release of video from the January 6 riots.

“I think the American public needs to know exactly what happened on January 6th. The full story has not been told. There’s been, I think, an enormous cover up on parts of in government agencies, that type of thing. And people need and deserve the truth,” said Johnson.

Senator Johnson was re-elected this past November after beating Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes.

