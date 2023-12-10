SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 9th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday marked the 60th annual Husky Invite for prep wrestling teams at Eau Claire North High School. Teams from across Wisconsin descended on Eau Claire for highly competitive early season in action. Full wrestling results can be found here.

In prep boys hockey, Chippewa Falls squared off with the University School of Milwaukee, and Eau Claire North battled Fond du Lac.

UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stevens Point faced off in WIAC men’s hockey action, while UW-Stout hockey fell to UW-River Falls.

The Chippewa Steel took down the Wisconsin Windigo in NAHL hockey action.

UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball fell on the road to Wisconsin Lutheran.

