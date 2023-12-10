Wisconsin Volleyball tops Oregon, advances to National Semifinals

After the four-set win, Wisconsin qualifies to their sixth National Semifinal in school history
(WBAY)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers are one of the final four teams standing in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The Badgers bested Oregon in four sets (25-22, 25-22, 25-27, 25-18) Saturday to advance to their sixth-ever National Semifinal.

The match started with a close first set. Both teams bled past the 20-point mark, but down the stretch, the home crowd of Wisconsin paired with the physical attack was too much for the Ducks as the Badgers won set one 25-22.

Set two had a similar flow. A set of runs, Oregon started strong, but Wisconsin rallied back. With the set once again close in the 20′s, the Badgers rode Sarah Franklin and Anna Smrek to another win at 25-22.

One set away from a National Semifinal, the Badgers had Oregon on the ropes in the third. However, the Ducks wouldn’t go quietly. As the set extended past 25 points, Oregon was able to seal the deal at 27-25, save their season and extend the match to the fourth.

Wisconsin would lead no doubt in the fourth set though. The Badgers ran away with the set mid-way through thanks to a strong dose of Franklin and Devyn Robinson. An Oregon service error at match point gave Wisconsin the win and a trip to the National Semifinals.

Franklin led the way for the Badgers, registering 20 kills. Temi Thomas-Ailara also chipped in 11 in the win.

The win sends Wisconsin to the ‘Final Four’ for the fourth time in the last five years and for the sixth time in school history.

The semifinals begin Thursday from Tampa, Fla.

