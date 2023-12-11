1 person in custody following vehicle rollover in Trempealeau County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST
TOWN OF ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody following a vehicle rollover in Trempealeau County.

According to a press release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 9, 2023, at approximately 11:43 p.m., authorities found a vehicle rolled over in the ditch on Highway 93 at the intersection with County Road A, in the Town of Arcadia.

The press release says several people were outside of the vehicle in which one person was hurt in the crash. The person who was hurt was evaluated at the scene and was not taken from the scene.

Authorities determined the driver of the vehicle, identified as Fernando Mendez Gomez, had walked away from the crash scene.

Fernando Mendez Gomez was found and arrested on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated 1st offense causing injury, bail jumping, operating without a drivers license 2nd offense, and 3 warrants, according to the press release.

The press release says alcohol, speed, and icy road conditions contributed to the crash.

