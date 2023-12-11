Another quiet week of weather with a gradual return to above average temperatures

It was a quiet Sunday around the area with some colder air hanging on for a change. Also hanging on tonight is the cloud cover, which looks to be locked in until some time on Monday. This will limit any temperature drop, with lows within a few degrees of 20. The clouds will persist into at least some of Monday morning, before sunshine has a chance to gradually develop into the afternoon. A high pressure ridge will be centering itself well to our south, putting Western Wisconsin into light southwest flow. Provided we do get into some sunshine Monday afternoon, we look to see temperatures rise back near and above freezing.

A return to southwest flow Monday, out ahead of the next cold front. (weau)

Clouds should return for some of Monday night as the next cold front arrives. Like many over the last several weeks, this one will slide through dry, before shifting winds back to the northwest and turning a bit gusty. This will set us up for a mainly sunny, breezy and colder day on Tuesday as high pressure slides through the Northern Plains. It will be the coldest day of this next week with highs staying in the 20s. By Wednesday that same high pressure system will be centered over the Midwest while sliding eastward. We can expect more sunshine and highs edging back into the mid 30s. For the second half of this week the upper level flow will again feature a building ridge across the Plains and Upper Midwest. As the surface high works into the Ohio Valley, winds will return to the southwest. Given this set up and sunny skies, Thursday will come with a noticeable warm up as temperatures climb back into the milder 40s. It should be the warmest in the coming days as yet another cold front will pass through sometime on Friday, likely dry. Though the upper ridge will start to flatten out, no significant changes are seen through the weekend, resulting in more dry weather and above average temperatures.

