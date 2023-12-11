City of La Crosse kicks off Salt Smart campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) - This sustainability initiative encourages residents to use alternative methods of snow and ice removal.

According to a news release from the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, the campaign aims to educate residents about the overuse of road salt and the negative impact it has on waterways, infrastructure, vegetation and animals.

The Salt Smart campaign encourages the use of alternative methods of snow and ice removal, such as sand and non-toxic deicers. It also seeks to educate residents about the responsible use of salt.

Residents and businesses can participate by taking the Salt Smart pledge and vowing to keep sidewalks and driveways safe this winter while protecting our waters by following the three S’s:

Shovel : Clear walkways and other areas before the snow turns to ice. The more snow that is removed, the less salt needed and the more effective it will be.

Scatter : Scatter salt so that there is space between the grains. A little goes a long way! A 12-ounce cup is enough to treat a 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares.

Switch: When pavement temperature drops below 15 degrees, salt won’t work. Switch to sand for traction or a different, non-toxic ice melt that works at lower temperatures.

Vow to be Salt Smart this season by completing the Salt Smart survey. Pick up a 12-ounce salt cup from the Parks, Recreation and Forestry window located in the lobby of La Crosse City Hall. Cups are available while supplies last.

