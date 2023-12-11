Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce to host civics competition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to host a civics competition.

Participating 6th, 7th and 8th graders will flex their civics knowledge for a chance to win recognition and cash prizes, according to a press release from the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.

The press release says finalists will be invited to Washington, DC to compete in the inaugural National Civics Bee® national championship in Fall 2024.

According to the press release, Jan. 9, 2024, is the deadline for essays, and a local competition for students with the top 20 essays is scheduled for April 13, 2024.

Additional information is available on the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce website, HERE.

