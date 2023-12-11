Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce to host civics competition

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce
Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce(weau)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to host a civics competition.

Participating 6th, 7th and 8th graders will flex their civics knowledge for a chance to win recognition and cash prizes, according to a press release from the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.

The press release says finalists will be invited to Washington, DC to compete in the inaugural National Civics Bee® national championship in Fall 2024.

According to the press release, Jan. 9, 2024, is the deadline for essays, and a local competition for students with the top 20 essays is scheduled for April 13, 2024.

Additional information is available on the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce website, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
The Wausau Police Department said emergency crews rescued a man who had fallen through the ice...
Drone helps find man who fell through ice into Wisconsin River
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say
No one hurt in La Crosse structure fire
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

La Crosse Fire Department
No one hurt following structure fire in La Crosse
Police Lights Generic
1 person in custody following vehicle rollover in Trempealeau County
People will be gathering to run across the Chippewa Valley in support of mental health for the...
Positive Vector Marathon raises funds in support of mental health
Positive Vector Marathon Raises Funds for Mental Health 645AM