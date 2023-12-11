HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL – WOMEN AND INFANTS CENTER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I recently delivered a baby at HSHS Sacred Heart and had a wonderful experience. The nurses were so caring, helpful, and encouraging. They work long hours in unpredictable situations and always remain calm and collected. They are all superhuman and deserve recognition and appreciation. Thank you, Sacred Heart staff for making our experience a wonderful one. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Anna Ellingson

