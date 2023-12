EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for another helping of Krismas Kookies. The annual show is Sunday, December 17th at 2:00 p.m. at The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.

The show features light-hearted songs of the season composed by Warren Hermodson.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $8 for youth.

