Interview: Wreaths Across America in Buffalo City

BUFFALO CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time, a Wreaths Across America program will be held at Buffalo City in Buffalo County.

The program is Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. at Buffalo City Cemetery.

There will be a short program in the Huebsch Mausoleum followed by the laying of 240 wreaths on veteran’s graves in the cemetery.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping families honor loved ones by sending wreaths to cemeteries, monuments and state houses across the country and sponsoring annual National Remembrance ceremonies.

The cost to sponsor a wreath is $17 per wreath. There is still time to sponsor a wreath online or by calling 608-248-2262

Wreaths Across America-Cochrane/Buffalo City Post 10406 VFW Auxiliary

