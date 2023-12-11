MELISSA MURLEY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Melissa Murley for the Sunshine Award. Melissa wears many hats at our school and for most people it would be extremely overwhelming. But she finds a way to do everything she does each day and with a smile. Melissa just recently put together our Veteran’s Day program in this, her first year in charge of the event. She knocked it out of the park. I would like to nominate Melissa, not just for the job she does every day, but for the positive, upbeat, and kind way she does it. Thank you, Melissa, for all you do for Flambeau Schools.

Todd Roehl

