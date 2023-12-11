No one hurt following structure fire in La Crosse

La Crosse Fire Department
La Crosse Fire Department(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt following a structure fire in La Crosse.

According to a press release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Dec. 11, 2023, at 3:11 a.m. La Crosse firefighters responded to 227 7th Street South for a report of a structure fire.

The press release says crews arrived and evacuated all occupants of the apartment. Crews found fire on the exterior of the apartment building. The fire was contained to one unit of the building.

The cause of the fire is determined to be electrical related, according to the press release.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
The Wausau Police Department said emergency crews rescued a man who had fallen through the ice...
Drone helps find man who fell through ice into Wisconsin River
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say
No one hurt in La Crosse structure fire
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce
Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce to host civics competition
Police Lights Generic
1 person in custody following vehicle rollover in Trempealeau County
People will be gathering to run across the Chippewa Valley in support of mental health for the...
Positive Vector Marathon raises funds in support of mental health
Positive Vector Marathon Raises Funds for Mental Health 645AM