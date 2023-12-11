No one hurt following structure fire in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt following a structure fire in La Crosse.

According to a press release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Dec. 11, 2023, at 3:11 a.m. La Crosse firefighters responded to 227 7th Street South for a report of a structure fire.

The press release says crews arrived and evacuated all occupants of the apartment. Crews found fire on the exterior of the apartment building. The fire was contained to one unit of the building.

The cause of the fire is determined to be electrical related, according to the press release.

