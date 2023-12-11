No one hurt in La Crosse structure fire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a structure fire in La Crosse on Sunday.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the first was on 15th Street in the City of La Crosse around 12:20 p.m. First responders extinguished the fire in the basement and contained damage. There is minor smoke and fire damage in the basement.

At this time, it’s not clear how the fire started.

