Packers gear up for Giants game at Packers bar in New York

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fans in the Titletown District will be watching the Packers-Giants game Monday night, along with a lot of fans who made the trip to New York, with or without tickets to the game at MetLife stadium.

Over the weekend, a pre-party was held at the Kettle of Fish Bar, a popular Packers bar, in New York for fans arriving early. Among those who showed up was Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. The bar posted a couple of pictures on its social media account of Murphy posing with the owner, after signing a jersey for the bar which will go on display.

“The place was packed right, they had posted it on their website and we had tons of people from Wisconsin in here who are going to the game tonight,” said Patrick Daley, the owner of Kettle of Fish. “It was a blast. We were packed. It was a lot of fun. His whole entourage, they were really great.”

In the past, the bar has been a hot spot for fans cheering on the Packers who live in New York.

Wisconsin’s own Charlie Berens showed up at the bar as well over the weekend as part of his comedy tour to entertain the fans, ahead of Monday’s big game.

