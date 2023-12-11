Packers gear up for Giants game at Packers bar in New York

Mark Murphy at Kettle of Fish in New York
Mark Murphy at Kettle of Fish in New York(Kettle of Fish)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fans in the Titletown District will be watching the Packers-Giants game Monday night, along with a lot of fans who made the trip to New York, with or without tickets to the game at MetLife stadium.

Over the weekend, a pre-party was held at the Kettle of Fish Bar, a popular Packers bar, in New York for fans arriving early. Among those who showed up was Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. The bar posted a couple of pictures on its social media account of Murphy posing with the owner, after signing a jersey for the bar which will go on display.

“The place was packed right, they had posted it on their website and we had tons of people from Wisconsin in here who are going to the game tonight,” said Patrick Daley, the owner of Kettle of Fish. “It was a blast. We were packed. It was a lot of fun. His whole entourage, they were really great.”

In the past, the bar has been a hot spot for fans cheering on the Packers who live in New York.

Wisconsin’s own Charlie Berens showed up at the bar as well over the weekend as part of his comedy tour to entertain the fans, ahead of Monday’s big game.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
The Wausau Police Department said emergency crews rescued a man who had fallen through the ice...
Drone helps find man who fell through ice into Wisconsin River
Police Lights Generic
1 person in custody following vehicle rollover in Trempealeau County
No one hurt in La Crosse structure fire
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

Bridging the Divide meeting
“Bridging the Divide” at UW-Eau Claire
FFA Produce Fundraiser Teaches Students Many Skills
FFA Produce Fundraiser Teaches Students Many Skills
Art Program for Individuals with Dementia
Art Program for Individuals with Dementia
Each month, the center hosts an event called “Artful Expressions,” where people with dementia...
Art program for individuals with dementia
Nearly $40,000 was raised this year for the Stanley-Boyd FFA chapter.
FFA produce fundraiser teaches students many life skills